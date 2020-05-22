A syndicate of four notorious land barons has been nabbed by police officers acting on a tip-off, after being caught red-handed, distributing tuckshops on council land reserved for the construction of churches in Chitungwiza.

The latest arrests occur in the wake of recent utterances by Chitungwiza town clerk Tonderai Kasu that there has been a surge in the illegal parceling out of municipal land by suspected land barons.

Online reports indicated that concerned local residents from the town confided to police authorities that some daring land barons were clandestinely distributing land reserved for church buildings to their unsuspecting victims who intended to construct tuckshops on the same land.

It is also reported that the land barons have been taking advantage of the lack of commercial activities birthed by the current Covid19 induced national lockdown.

Police authorities could not immediately comment on the latest apprehension of the four.

More details to follow…

Agencies