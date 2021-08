Former Bikita West Member of Parliament, Munyaradzi Kereke is bound for release from jail.

This comes after he was given Z$500,000 bail by the Supreme Court.

The bail was granted awaiting the determination of an appeal against conviction in 2016.

Kereke, a businessman was sentenced to 14 years in prison for raping his niece.

The former Central Bank governor’s adviser maintains he is innocent and that the magistrate who convicted him, Noel Mupeiwa erred in finding out he was guilty.

Zwnews