Just In: Court Interdict To Stop MDC Congress Filed

As the fight Between MDC-Alliance leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa and MDC-T president Dr Thokozani Khupe escalates, members aligned to latter have approached the High Court with an interdict to bar the former from using the MDC name at its Congress.

The interdict could throw the MDC elective congress set for the 24th to the 26th of May into disarray.

According to the Defense of Morgan Tsvangirai Legacy (DMTL)Deputy Spokesperson, Warship Dumba, an interdict has already been filed and they are waiting for the hearing date.

An interdict has already been filed, the interdict is to stop Chamisa from using the name MDC in his illegal Gweru congress has finally been filed. A date for the hearing will be announced shortly.

