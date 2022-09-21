The Minister July Moyo controlled Local Government Board has ordered Mayors to reinstate council directors who were fired for corruption and paying themselves huge salaries.

In a letter to the local authority, Moyo wants Harare City Council to reinstate Human Resources Director, Cainos Chingombe and Finance Director Tendai Kwenda.

The two were suspended in 2017 together with then acting town clerk Josephine Ncube on allegations of financial abuse following a report by a tribunal set up to investigate council’s compliance with employment costs regulations.

They were subsequently fired, but Moyo wants them reinstated.

Zwnews