The Judicial Services Commission has designated 20 specialised personnel, 2 magistrates, and 2 prosecutors in each of the country’s 10 provinces to exclusively handle drug-related cases.

This comes after the Government declared the menace a national emergency.

Over the past few years, Zimbabwe has been battling the scourge of illicit drugs and narcotics, which is slowly gnawing at the younger generation.

The government in 2023 declared the problem of drug dealing, abuse a national disaster.

In the country statistics by various institutions have clearly shown the magnitude of the drug and substance abuse problem that the country is facing.

This to some extent could be attributed to the socio-economic challenges facing some people, trauma and distress have also led to the increase in illicit drug usage.

Zwnews