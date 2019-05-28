Joy for Delta smallhouse as court slashes adultery penalty from $50K to RTGS16K

A Delta female boss who had been ordered to pay US$50 000 penalty for bedding the husband of prominent businesswoman Rudo Boka, is a relieved woman after the High Court slashed the amount of the damages to RTGS$16 000.

Lorraine Chitereka who lost the case in which she was accused of sleeping with Rudo Boka’s husband, Noah Mutambanengwe, pleaded with the court arguing that the amount which was granted against her in this particular case was too much as it was much higher than previous adultery penalties.

High Court judge Justice Nicholas Mathonsi agreed to slash the amount of damages from US$50 000 to RTGS $16 000.

Before the new order, Chitereka and Boka had engaged each other through their lawyers and negotiated the new figure.