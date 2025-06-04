Police last night released veteran journalist Matthew Takaona, who is now Masvingo Mirror newspaper publisher.
Takaona also an opposition activist, was arrested with others for merely cutting grass at a dangerous road stretch around Mushayavanhu Primary School in Gutu.
They did so without telling a local Zanu PF councillor Benson Dandira.
Takaona was arrested by a crack police and intelligence unit, Ferret, for an activity which lawyers said was perfectly lawful.
Police failed to find and prefer a charge against Takaona, forcing them to release him.
Zimbabweans have been living under the jackboot of Zanu PF authoritarian political repression for 45 years now.
The Masvingo Mirror