Police last night released veteran journalist Matthew Takaona, who is now Masvingo Mirror newspaper publisher.

Takaona also an opposition activist, was arrested with others for merely cutting grass at a dangerous road stretch around Mushayavanhu Primary School in Gutu.

They did so without telling a local Zanu PF councillor Benson Dandira.

Takaona was arrested by a crack police and intelligence unit, Ferret, for an activity which lawyers said was perfectly lawful.

Police failed to find and prefer a charge against Takaona, forcing them to release him.

Zimbabweans have been living under the jackboot of Zanu PF authoritarian political repression for 45 years now.

The Masvingo Mirror