Zimbabwean journalist Desmond Chingarande recently took the Judiciary Service Commission to court over its newly introduced Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS).

This is meant to allow for digital handling of court cases.

In a letter written by his lawyer Dr Innocent Maja of Maja and Associates, Chingarande seeks access to cover court proceedings & request access to filed court documents.

Alternatively, Chingarande also wants the JSC to provide accredited journalists with links to the IECMS platform so that they are able to follow court proceedings on the digital system & to request for court documents.

He gave JSC up to Friday to respond to his request & proposals.

Zwnews