Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has seemingly gotten tired of bootlicking President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa in anticipation of being allowed safe return, a political analyst has said.

Leonard Koni, a political analyst and media practitioner implies that Moyo has scaled down on trying to please Mnangagwa, without mentioning later by name.

“He has now scaled down. He tried for a couple of months praising Mr Bharaziro, but these days he has changed goal posts.

“Never trust Mr Flip Flopper. He will leave you clutching thin air,” he says.

Commenting on his post, Koni’s X followers concluded that Moyo has indeed been praising Mnangagwa for some time, and later discovered that it is of no use.

Apparently, just soon after the 2018 general elections, Moyo rallied behind former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa. He even promised to train his election agents in for the 2024 polls.

However, he changed goal posts after noticing that Chamisa will not be able to dislodge Mnangagwa, and since then he has been praising ED.

Moyo who is said to be living in Kenya, fled the country at the height of the military coup that toppled the late former President Robert Mugabe in 2017.

His relationship with Mnangagwa soured after the early 2000s Tsholotsho declaration which was meant to dislodge Mugabe and replace him with Mnangagwa.

After the plan failed, Mnangagwa left Moyo in the cold distancing himself from the plot. Since then the two’s relationship went cold.

Zwnews