One of the best radio presenters to ever emerge from Zimbabwe Eric Knight says former information Minister Jonathan Moyo destroyed the station because of jealous.

Knight was responding to a statement by one of his Facebook followers Herman Mampa who said Moyo messed up everything at ZBC.

“Jonathan Moyo akakonzeresa. He messed up everything kuZBC,” said Mampa.

Knight responded: “Pray for that fellow. He was jealous of talented people in the media. He wanted to be the Minister and star at ZBC. Baba vanocompeter nevana vavo kkkk.”

Mampa came back: “Yes General ZBC yainakidza those days.

“But Jonathan wacho akatiza mu Zimbabwe, makamugona kkkk.”

Knight responded: “That’s why I am saying that old man needs help through prayers, jealous kills. Because of it the fellow spent 2023 fighting Chamisa. It’s sad.”

Zwnews