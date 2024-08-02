Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has condemned the torture of pro-democracy activists by suspected State agents saying the act has no justification.

“TORTURE IS A CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY: It is one of the most heinous international crimes; not least because of its profound violation of the moral and physical integrity of a human being,” he said.

He adds: “There’s no crime that justifies the punishment of torture.

“Where tortue occurs or is alleged, the perpetrators must be brought to book, or the state becomes complicity.

“There are no two ways about this!”

His comments comes after four pro-democracy campaigners Robson Chere, Namatai Kwekweza and Samuel Gwenzi were dragged out of a plane by suspected State agents and tortured before being handed over to police.

Zwnews