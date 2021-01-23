Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has taken a dig at President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the recent covid-19 carnage in government.

Moyo says Mnangagwa made a number of mistakes which have come back to haunt him as some senior government employees are being killed by coronavirus.

He says Mnangagwa made a blunder in appointing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as the minister of health at the height of the pandemic, adding that he lacks credentials for the portfolio.

“ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: it was the height of irresponsibility, utter dereliction of duty & a cynical abuse of office for President Mnangagwa to appoint a non medical practitioner, with no public health background, as Minister of Health in the middle of the #coronavirus pandemic!”

Moyo says Mnangagwa also erred by going on holiday, at the time the nation needed him most.

“IT WAS DELINQUENT AND GROSSLY IRRESPONSIBLE for President Mnangagwa to go and remain on holiday; and for the Cabinet to go on and remain in recess, when the writing was on the wall that a deadly second wave of the #coronavirus was devastating lives and livelihoods in Zimbabwe!”

The exiled former cabinet minister pointed out that some ministers were irresponsible too, by partying, with no masks and without maintaining social distance.

“NOTHING better sums up the madness behind the #covid19 carnage in govt than the irresponsibility of Mnangagwa’s ministers; shockingly displayed in this recent picture of information minister Monica Mutsvangwa & her perm sec @nickmangwana, with ministers Matiza, Kazembe & Ziyambi!,” he said.

