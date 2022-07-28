While I am sad, I cannot continue to respond to each and all of them. I am heartened by the deluge of DMs asking for the reason for the crude slurs I get from Chamisa’s supporters, which reflect deep-seated hatred, as they have also targeted my sister and my late daughter!

The reason for the slurs I am getting is Chamisa himself. While he feigns ignorance and appears to be silent amid the slurs, Nelson has in fact used his seeming silence as a cover to fan and fuel the slurs. He has rebuffed all efforts to get him to address the slurs!

On my part, I never sought to join MDC, given its treacherous ideology. In November 2021, I told Chamisa both by phone and in writing, that he was no longer supportable.

I thus could not seek to join Chamisa’s no ideology, no values, no constitution and no structure CCC.

I stopped supporting CCC after its Zimbabwe Grounds #yellowSunday rally in February. I cannot support a political party or a social movement whose ideology and values I do not know or agree with.

Political parties are ideologically based, and social movements are driven by values!

While Chamisa’s supporters have singled me out for their vile slurs, with Edmund Kudzayi and my relatives as collateral damage, others like Stephen Chan, Chofamba Sithole and in the NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard have also made the structures critique!

What is telling and reveals hatred is that, while many others have made the argument for the indispensability of structures in the CCC, Chamisa’s base has targeted only me, Kudzayi and my relatives for its most vile slurs. The reason for this targeting is Nelson!

Interestingly, Chamisa and Kudzayi are tight brothers in Christ. They used to hold prayers–just the two of them–at Nelson’s Advocates Chambers office.

Vakomana vema all-night prayers kuzvikomo muDomboshava (these are boys who would go for all-night prayers in the mountains of Domboshava). Given this, are Nelson and Edmund gay partners?

Given the very close relationship he has with Kudzayi, it must be said strongly that Chamisa’s silence over the vile gay slurs from his supporters is proof of his profound moral and leadership bankruptcy.