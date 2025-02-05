Exiled former Zimbabwean cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has taken a swipe at opposition parties for allegedly taking a back seat when push comes to shove.

Posting on his X handle, Moyo said opposition parties in Zimbabwe are pretenders who can not come to the show when needed most.

He writes:

WHEN “CHANGE CHAMPIONS” BECOME SPECTATORS: Some things never cease to amaze. It is common cause that the loudest opposition politicians in Zimbabwe and their mouthpieces are given to presenting themselves as “the only change champions” and claiming to be “the new leaders” running the “only authentic, God is in it democratic alternative”, as “the only game in town”.

Yet it also an unassailable fact that Zimbabweans have witnessed over and over again – from as far back as one cares to go – that whenever push comes to shove in Zimbabwean politics, the country’s opposition players from the self-styled “change champions” suddenly become spectators; energetically and enthusiastically cheering some ZanuPF players against some other ZanuPF players, in what is essentially and actually entirely a ZanuPF game.

What is now crystal clear and cannot be objectively contracted is that, when the going gets tough, and the tough gets going, Zimbabweans can rest assured that the team that calls itself “change champions” and its media mouthpieces will mortgage their agency to players in ZanuPF; players from the very same team that they say must go.

Strangely, the opposition team that calls itself “change champions” wants to play and win through ZanuPF players.

Apparently, the “change champions” in the opposition do not have players who cannot play the game to win it, even as they claim that God is in it for them and them only, against ZanuPF and everyone else.

So, with the distinguished opposition team of “change champions” and their media mouthpieces having clearly reduced themselves to be “cheering spectators” of ZanuPF players, it stands to reason that ZanuPF is in fact the only game in town.

In the circumstances, and because unity is strength, it would be wise for ZanuPF players to unite, play together for everyone in their team to win, and stay humble!

Zwnews