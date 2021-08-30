The body of the late former Caps United captain Joe ‘Kode’ Mugabe, who succumbed to cancer on the 8th of this month in the United Kingdom, has arrived in Zimbabwe.

Family and friends gathered at the Robert Mugabe International Airport to receive the body of the late Caps United legend who was now based in the UK after a distinguished playing career.

The family is mourning the loss of a family pillar who had a small stature but a big heart.

“Kusada kukundwa kwayaita ikoko mu ground ndozvaanga ari even nekumba, ukamuudza kuti chakati chashata aimhanya mhanya kugadzirisa taraisikirwa zvikuru,” (the same way he did not want to fail on the football pitch is the same way he behaved even at home, if there was anything amiss, he would run around to make it right, it is a great loss), said the Father, Kuda Mugabe.

Former teammate Dumisani Mpofu says Kode was simply captain fantastic.

“Joe was something special a different leader captain aigona kuterera vanhu avri pasi pake uye aiziva zvaidiwa kuti team iyende mberi.” ( he would listen to those under him and knew what to do for the team to progress).

After fulfilling all the necessary paperwork, Mugabe’s body was taken to a local funeral parlor where it will lie in state ahead of burial on Tuesday at Glen Forest Cemetery.

The late CAPS United legend is survived by his wife and three children.

Mourners are gathered at House Number 22 Chizhanje Avenue in Mabvuku. -Zbc