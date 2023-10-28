Hon Job Sikhala’s appeal for discharge has been postponed to the 20th of November 2023.

Despite being innocent, he has endured an unprecedented 500 days in pre-trial detention.

Hon Sikhala’s plight is a clear example of the persecution faced by political prisoners for simply expressing their political views.

His prolonged imprisonment casts a dark shadow over democracy in Zimbabwe.

The Harare regime persistently targets our members following their loss in the recent unjust and undemocratic elections.

We demand justice for our change champions and all political prisoners who are subjected to the regime’s brutal and inhumane treatment. #FreeJobSikhala- CCC, online