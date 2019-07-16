Job Sikhala Granted $50 000 Bail

Masvingo High Court judge, Justice Neville Wamambo has granted opposition MP for Zengeza West and MDC Vice-Chairperson Job Sikhala RTGS$5 000 bail.

Sikhala was ordered to pay it at Bikita Magistrates Court, handover his passport as part of his bail conditions.

He was arrested last week on charges of subverting a constitutional government following his remarks at a Bikita rally that they will overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa before 2023 elections.

The State had earlier requested that Sikhala deposit RTGS$50 000 as well as stop addressing political gatherings as part of his bail conditions.

-Agencies