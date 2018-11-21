Jim Kunaka exposes Zanu PF, Military role in killings, Deadly violence since 1980

Former member of ZANU PF terror wing(Chipangano) Mr Jim Kunaka has accused Commissioner Charity Manyeruke of being one of the main architects of violence in Zanu-PF.

Kunaka gave a chilling account of the death and terror perpetrated by Zanu PF against opposition before the Kgalema Motlanthe chaired Commission of Inquiry into the August 1 violence.

“I was a Provincial Leader of ZANU PF in Harare and I was in charge of commanding violent activities if you check on the internet my name is there. Professor Charity Manyeruke who is seated there in the commission is one of the architects of violence in ZANU PF. She was one of the people with whom we would sit down to discuss how we would beat up MDC people…Manyeruke was my Boss who sent me to do violence and my commander who gave me instructions so I will not respond any questions from my commander because when we were in ZANU PF I was merely her foot soldier,” he said.

Kunaka also talked about his role in the violence and barbaric killings which occurred when Zanu PF lost 2008 elections.

“When we lost elections in 2008, we were called by the military personnel. I was instructed that the country can not go on pen and paper. When I asked what should I do, I was told to go and defend the revolution through doing everything. You know what followed and ZANU PF emerged victorious.

“When Morgan Tsvangirai was beaten, I will tell you that ZANU PF youths were given riot police gears with button sticks to beat opposition members including Commissioner Lovemore Madhuku.

“There is a slogan in that party that says you cannot separate ZANU PF from its military wing meaning if they lose they send the military and come after you,” said Kunaka.

The Commission was also told about thousands of innocent people who have lost their lives to Zanu PF and army violence since 1980.

agencies