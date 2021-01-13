Popular South African singer Master KG confirmed via twitter that he bought a house for a staunch fan in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Master KG, real name Kgaogelo Moagi, whose mega hit song Jerusalema has gone viral across the world recently bought property for his fan who acknowledged the generous gift via social media. The singer also rewarded himself with a luxury Ferrari sports car to celebrate his musical success.

Master KG and Nomcebo Zikonde’s hit song has now reached over 300 million views on Youtube.

Did he buy a house for you — Lehlogonolo Theka (@LehlogonoloTh10) January 11, 2021

Congratulations my G More blessings https://t.co/YAXT89LOWg — Jerusalema Deluxe Out Now!! (@MasterKGsa) January 11, 2021

Watch Master KG Jerusalema song featuring Nomcebo