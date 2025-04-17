Police Lupane arrested Prudence Nyoni (31) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Jibajiba Village, Mabhikwa on 15/04/25.

The suspect Prudence Nyoni (31) allegedly struck to death his ex-wife, Silithemba Moyo (20) after an argument over infidelity issues.

Apparently, murder cases have been worrying the country’s law enforcement agencies.

The police is on record calling on members of the public to respect the sanctity of life.

People are implored to resolve their differences amicably without resorting to violence.

Zwnews