Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed his condolences following the death of reggae legend Colvin Scott, better known as ‘Cocoa Tea,’ who passed away yesterday.

In a post, Holness recognised the legendary artist’s profound impact on Jamaican culture and his enduring contributions to music.

Cocoa Tea’s wife, Malvia Scott, confirmed that her husband, aged 65, died yesterday morning at a hospital in Florida, following a cardiac arrest.

She explained that Cocoa Tea had been diagnosed with lymphoma in 2019 and had also been battling pneumonia for the last six months.

Lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, where abnormal white blood cells begin to grow.

