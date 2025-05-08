Hearts and Soul TV journalist Blessed Mhlanga who was recently released from remand prison says jailing a person does not break them but strengthen their resolve.

Speaking after his release on bail yesterday, Mhlanga urged his colleagues not to lose sight of the target.

“My deep reflections – we must never lose sight of the target. Let’s never blame the victims.

“Dear friends some have found time to blame my employer of not doing enough to get me released.

“I assure you, Trevor Ncube did not arrest me, he has no keys to Harare Remand Prison,” he said.

Responding to assertions that his release from prison is a sign that the country’s judiciary system is independent, Mhlanga said:

“I am worried about this statement, I am concerned about the mental state of those who say it.

“But on legal advice I will not comment further.”

Mhlanga is on record saying jailing him did not break him, but instead strengthened his resolve.

