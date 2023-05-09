Jailed Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) leader Jacob Ngarivhume has appealed against his conviction and sentence.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) filed the papers on his behalf.

“We have on behalf of Transform Zimbabwe political party leader Jacob Ngarivhume, filed a notice of appeal against both his conviction & sentence.

“Our lawyer Donsa Nkomo together with Professor Lovemore Madhuku argued that Harare Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka grossly misdirected.

Ngarivhume was recently sentenced to 3 years imprisonment after conviction on allegations of inciting public violence.

Apparently, ZLHR has secured the release of seven parents of students at Prince Edward High School who were arrested by Police for allegedly acting in a disorderly way when they were enquiring on the school fees levied for their children.

They were detained at Harare Central Police Station.

“We succeeded in getting the 7 parents released from police detention after Paida Saurombe represented them.

“The 7 parents namely Julia Ndengu, Priscilla Makahwa, Rudo Tekwani, Wallesa Nyawo, Tinashe Chisvo, West Ndengu&Kumbirai Marara, who were detained for 8 hours, were warned & had their names recorded before being released.