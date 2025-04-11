Jailed Heart and Soul TV journalist Blessed Mhlanga has approached the Constitutional Court challenging the Constitutionality of section 164 of the CODE in which the State has used to deny him freedom for 46 days now.

Advocate Thabani Mpofu instructed by

Mhlanga’s lawyer Chris Mhike will argue the matter.

In his arguments Mhlanga says this law is a recreation of sections of LOMA which were struck off by the Supreme Court in the case of State vs Chimakure, @VTKAHIYA and AMH.

Mhlanga has been denied bail 3 times since his arrest.

Zwnews