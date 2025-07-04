Controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo has donated a brand new Land Rover Defender to musician Jah Prayzah’s wife.

Posting on his X handle, Chivayo said Jah Prayzah’s wife is the silent force behind his success.

He writes: CELEBRATING ZIMBABWE’S MUSICAL GENIUS…

Over the years, we have seen GREAT musicians whose voices have DEFINED generations, ENTERTAINED us and INSPIRED us to dream beyond our circumstances.

We have danced to the rhythms of many great songs, but there has only been ONE MUSICIAN whose music is not just about a good SOUND, but has a very deep SPIRITIUAL meaning and connection.

From humble beginnings in UZUMBA MARAMBA PFUNGWE, a young man has RISEN to become a GLOBAL symbol of musical excellence……….. JAH PRAYZAH.

On the occasion of your BIRTHDAY my brother, I wish to celebrate your INCREDIBLE journey that has evolved from just entertaining people to touching their SOULS.

From the timeless songs such as Gochi Gochi, Tsviriyo and Jerusarema, to KUTONGA KWARO, Chiremerera and now Ndini Mukudzeyi, your music has been our CELEBRATION in times of joy and our COMFORT in sorrow.

Your unmatched creativity has taught us to LOVE one another and to forgive each other, nekuti NGUVA YEKURARAMA ISHOMA !!!

On this SPECIAL DAY, I wish to celebrate you differently, acknowledging the QUIET POWER behind the man we know as JAH PRAYZAH.

As men, we often overlook the WOMEN who stand firmly behind us, giving us all the SUPPORT and encouragement.

The SPECIAL people who turn our houses into a HOME and raise our children while we WORK HARD day and night.

As they say, behind every GREAT MAN is a GOOD WOMAN, and as I celebrate the birthday of my FAVOURITE musician of ALL TIME, I take this opportunity to say THANK YOU to Mai Mukombe, for taking good care of our NATIONAL music LEGEND and icon.

As a SMALL, but heartfelt token of my appreciation to you MAI MUKOMBE, please ask JAH to GO with you AND SEE VICTOR at Exquisite Car Dealership.

Your new 2024 LAND ROVER DEFENDER 2,4 D FULL SPEC is ready for collection and FULLY PAID FOR.

To my brother JP, take notes: Happy Wife, Happy Life !!! 🤣🤣

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, JAH PRAYZAH, my GOAT and dear brother. May God grant you more life, more WISDOM and more fire 🔥in your voice.

Zwnews