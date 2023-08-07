Celebrated musician Jah Prayzah has released an emotionally charged song which highlights the challenges faced by people in diaspora.

For many Zimbabweans, living and working in the diaspora is not a walk in the park. While others are making it large, for others the pastures are not that greener.

This latest track, featuring South African heavyweight Master KG, is titled Kusina Mai.

His latest offering is coming when the musician is still basking in the glory of a double album in May, ‘Chiremerera’ and ‘Maita baba.’

Prayzah, is a Zimbabwean contemporary musician and lead member of the band Third Generation.

He is popularly referred to by fans and media as “Musoja”, the Shona word for “soldier”, a name he earned mostly because of his signature band uniform of military regalia.

The name “Jah Prayzah” comes from his name, “Mukudzeyi”, which means “Praise Him.

He started his career in 2005. In 2007, he released his first commercially launched album, Sungano.

He went on to release two more albums, Rudo neRunyararo and Ngwarira Kuparara.

The latter was commercially successful and contained the singles “Maria” and “Dande”, the latter of which featured Chiwoniso Maraire.

Ngwarira Kuparara was commercially successful, and he was offered a contract for the Wednesday slots at a local Harare pub called Jazz 105.

