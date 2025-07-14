Musician Jah Prayzah (Mukudzei mukombe) has expressed deep sorrow following the tragic death of two fans, Anotida Maziriri and Edmore Mafuwe, in a car accident in Edmonton, Canada, on Saturday.

Maziriri and Mafuwe were en route to Jah Prayzah’s “Ndini Mukudzeyi” show when the fatal accident occurred.

In a heartfelt post on his official social media platforms yesterday, Jah Prayzah expressed his pain, extended his condolences to the bereaved families, and offered words of comfort and prayer.

He also pledged to visit the families personally upon his return to Zimbabwe to pay his respects.

The duo’s families have since launched GoFundMe campaigns to raise funds for the repatriation of the bodies to Zimbabwe and to cover funeral costs.

Zbc