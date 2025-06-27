Jah Prayzah and his band have been to cancel planned shows in the United States of America after encountering problems with their Visas applications.

Below is his statement announcing indefinite postponement of shows:

I write this with a heavy heart.

I was ready and excited to meet you in Washington D.C. on July 4th and Dallas on July 5th. I know many of you had already made travel plans, booked hotels, and secured your tickets, and I was just as ready to give you the show you deserve.

We attended our visa appointments earlier this month, but due to a technical issue on our application forms, we couldn’t proceed.

That meant restarting the process and trying to get new appointment dates, and unfortunately, none were available in time.

The U.S. Consulate was supportive and tried to assist in every possible way they could, but some things are simply beyond anyone’s control.

I know that some have been trying to push the narrative that Visas were denied, that is not true but, unfortunately, changes nothing at this point.

I’m grateful to the organisers on the ground, Dj Nhunzi and Xcelerate, who gave this their all. And to you, my fans, I remain indebted and promise to fulfil this part of the Ndini Mukudzeyi World tour in the very near future.

Full refunds will be made for those who bought tickets ahead of time, and we’ll announce new dates in the near future.

The Canada shows on July 11 in Edmonton and July 12 in Toronto are still going ahead as planned. Everything is in place and we can’t wait to see you there.

With love and respect,

Jah Prayzah