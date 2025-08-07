Jah Prayzah recently attended the funeral of two young fans who tragically lost their lives in an accident while traveling to one of his shows in Canada last month.

The victims, Anotida Kimberly Maziriri and Eddmore Mafuwe, were en route to Edmonton to experience Jah Prayzah’s live performance as part of his widely celebrated “Ndini Mukudzei Tour.”

In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity, Jah Prayzah joined the families of these two individuals, both in their early 20s, at their funeral wake.

“I know the pain of losing loved ones, and I was heartbroken to learn that they died while on their way to our show.

“These fans are part of our overseas community, and we pray that God provides you with comfort,” Jah Prayzah expressed to the mourners gathered in Harare.

The Herald