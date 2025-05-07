The Kurai Makore Fan Club believes that Jah Prayzah (real name Mukombe) copied the beat on one of his songs (attached below) from Kurai Makore’s track titled Kanyarugwe, which was released around August last year.

In a statement to Crime Watch Zimbabwe, the fans said Kurai is yet to make an official statement regarding the issue.

They claim that the beat is almost identical with just a few twists, but generally they say Jah Prayzah (uprooted it) chakadzurwa.

Commenting on the matter, one netizen indentified as Takainonokera Colgate said:

“Clear copyright infringement.

Am sure he will credit, and more importantly include ensuring the relevant royalty notifications are registered…”

Jah Prayzah is yet to respond to the allegations.

