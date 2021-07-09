Former President Jacob Zuma’s bid to stay his arrest has been dismissed.

South Africa’s high court on Friday dismissed Zuma’s application to block his arrest for contempt of court, days after he handed himself over to police to begin a 15-month jail term.

The former president brought the application before the court on Tuesday, arguing that his arrest should be stayed until the Constitutional Court hears his rescission application next Monday.

The court had sentenced him to 15 months behind bars for being in contempt of court after he failed to appear before the state capture inquiry.

Zuma has been in prison since Wednesday night.

His latest pictures leaked from behind bars have since gone viral on social media.