Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says he has no personal issues with former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa, but simply don’t agree with his leadership style.

Chin’ono was responding to a message from one of his X followers who urged him to iron out differences with the popular politician.

“Mamboona Mliswa X handle just after mataura mese. Why can’t you settle things with chamisa as you did to Mliswa is Mliswa better friend than chamisa…” Said the follower.

“I have no personal problem with Nelson Chamisa, why should I settle anything with him when we don’t have a personal quarrel?

“I simply do not agree with his style of leadership, and that can only change if that style changes. I follow ideas, not personalities,” Chin’ono said in response.

Commenting on why he had to iron out differences with former Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa, Chin’ono said:

“Mliswa attacked me, I responded, and he apologised and withdrew the attack.

“How is that in any way similar to a journalist not agreeing with political ideas?

“There are millions who also do not agree with Chamisa’s style of leadership, should they also be expected to make peace with him, and if so, how?”

Chin’ono said politics is about ideas and accountability, not about manufacturing quarrels and reconciliations where none exist.

