Citizens Coalition for Change -CCC- president Nelson Chamisa says only a free, fair and credible election can rescue Zimbabwe from the current quagmire.

Addressing a star rally in Bulawayo this afternoon, Chamisa said he has already written to the Southern Africa Development Community telling them that he won’t accept a rigged election.

“I have already written to Sadc. I’ve told them that we’re not going to accept an election that is rigged,” he said.

Apparently, Chamisa also said even diasporans must vote.

“You can’t be taking diaspora money, but injiva (foreign-based Zimbabweans) are not allowed to vote. Let everybody vote!”

