Former Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says it is sad that Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa is playing second fiddle to self styled party Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

“It’s unfortunate today seeing Chamisa playing second fiddle to Tshabangu, a product of political skulduggery, when he should be liasing with President Mnangagwa in high level talks that engineer national progress.”

He says statistics by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission shows that both Chamisa and President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa have power.

“As I have said before ZEC statistics are reflective of both their influence. None can be ignored.

“No single party has the monopoly for either patriotism or developmental ideas. We need to dialogue and advance a unified national vision,” he says.

Mliswa adds that dialogue among politicians shouldn’t be anchored on existence of a crisis.

“Dialogue among politicians shouldn’t be premised on the existence of a crisis. It should be something normal and ongoing at any given time.

“It’s a culture that should be inculcated into us to facilitate non-attritional progress and development,” he says.

Zwnews