It’s now Or never-says MDC Alliance’s Nelson Chamisa as he goes for broke

Zwnews Chief Correspondent

The Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-Alliance) president Nelson Chamisa says now is the time he should claim his stolen presidential election victory from President Emmerson Mnangagwa, or else he sinks into political oblivion for good.

Addressing thousands of his supporters at Huruyadzo Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza over the weekend, Chamisa said he is going to use the same route used by the people when they dislodged former President Robert Mugabe, that is of peaceful demonstrations.

“If we don’t claim back our victory right now, from this 2018 election that we won, then we should not come back to you in the future seeking your votes,” said Chamisa.

He added that if the vote is not counting then why should he participate in future elections.

However, an analyst has said that while Chamisa seems to have gained ground on his proposed route, with most of his supporters saying they are fully behind him on the cause, the route could be a haunted trail paved with thorns.

“Chamisa faces an up-hill task after the local, regional, and international community seem to have endorsed Mnangagwa.

“To add to Chamisa’s woes; on paper, Mnangagwa has just appointed a seemingly strong cabinet, which has since been well received by progressive Zimbabweans and the business community,” said political scientist Elder Mabhunu, in a telephone interview with this publication.

He added that many will view Chamisa’s tactics as retrogressive, selfish, and meant to derail the country’s efforts to retrace the progressive path.

“If not clever, Chamisa could end up earning himself a bad boy’s image, and get a rebel tag,” added the analyst.

He warned that Chamisa’s so-called political route to state house, of peaceful demonstrations may be infiltrated by Mnangagwa’s intelligence agencies, who will instigate violence, loot shops, in order to discredit the move.

Some other analysts believe Chamisa should just take a back seat, and when Mnangagwa begins to make blunders, especially in the face of the unyielding economy, people would view Chamisa as a preferred substitute.

However, Chamisa maintains that he won the election, and cannot take a back seat, while letting Mnangagwa get away with murder.

While Mnangagwa’s new team, looks good on paper, some believe his alleged soft stance approach to corruption will detail the current team’s efforts to revive the economy, thereby bringing Chamisa into the picture once again.