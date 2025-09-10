Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana has rubbished the “Munhumutapa Day” and urged people to take no notice and go to work.

Mangwana has confirmed that Mnangagwa’s birthday nicknamed the Munhumutapa Day is not a holiday.

Responding to inquiries Mangwana said: “For those who are inquiring, please note that, Monday 15 September is NOT a holiday. See you at work.”

It is believed that Mnangagwa wanted Zimbabweans to celebrate his birthday, just like his predecessor late former President Robert Mugabe’s National Youths day formerly 21st February Movement.