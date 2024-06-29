A well-known street preacher, Talent Chiwenga – who also happens to be a cousin to Zimbabwe’s Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga – has boldly preached a message educating Zimbabweans that there was nothing constitutionally wrong with calling Mnangagwa “a failure.”

His message comes at a time when the Mnangagwa regime is frantically closing all spaces for freedom of expression & association, threatening to deal with dissent voices mercilessly.

Recently, 78 opposition members were imprisoned for gathering peacefully in the troubled southern African country which has suffered decades of misrule.

President Mnangagwa and his officials have off late been issuing threats against those who might be planning to engage in peaceful protests.

Zwnews