President Emmerson Mnangagwa says it very hard for opposition to get to State House than it is for a person to walk from Harare to China on foot.

“Endai muudze veopposition kuti munhu arimuHarare akatanga kufamba kuenda kuChina netsoka anotanga kusvika opposition isati yapinda muState House,” he said.

Speaking at Epworth High School grounds in Harare, where he addressed the ‘Mother of all rallies’ – officially launching ZANU PF’s campaign for the March 22 by-elections, President Mnangagwa said opposition parties are puppets of the West which wants to rule Zimbabwe through the back door.

“Nyika inosungirwa kutongwa nevene vayo vachisarudzwa nevanhu kwete vanosarudzwa nedzimwe nyika,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has denounced all forms of violence, saying ZANU-PF is a peace loving party.

Zwnews