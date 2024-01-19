The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says preparations for 3 February 2024 by-elections are at an advanced stage.

The country’s electoral management body adds that Constituency Elections Officers are undergoing training in Darwendale.

“Preparations for 3 February 2024 by-elections are at an advanced stage with Constituency Elections Officers training currently taking place in Darwendale.”

The by-elections came after the recalling of Citizens Coalition for Change CCC legislators and councillors by self styled party Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

Meanwhile, the High Court has ruled that recalled CCC candidates must not participate in the 3 February by-elections.

The court ruled in favour of Tshabangu’s application which was seeking to stop recalled CCC candidates from participating in the upcoming by-election set for February 3.

In his ruling justice Pisirayi Kwenda ordered that the names of three recalled CCC MPs including Amos Chibaya and Gift Ostallos Siziba be removed from the ballot ruling as they ceased being CCC members.

He also declared CCC lawyers ‘contemptuous’ for snubbing judgement.

Zwnews