Douglas Mwonzora, the leader of the MDC, has accused Zanu PF of using bribery to entice senior members of his party to defect to the ruling party.

Mwonzora’s remarks come in the wake of the recent defection of Witness Dube, the MDC’s national secretary for Information, to Zanu PF.

In an interview with Studio 7, Mwonzora revealed that Zanu PF had offered significant amounts of money and houses to opposition politicians who chose to defect.

He stated that many of the MDC officials who defected personally informed the party that they had been bought by Zanu PF.

Dube, in a letter addressed to Mwonzora, formally announced his resignation from the MDC and termination of his party membership. He expressed gratitude for his time in the party and his various roles, which allowed him to understand Zimbabwe’s political landscape and the possibilities for development and progress.

Dube had been a member of the MDC since its establishment in 1999 and had held various positions within the party. His decision to leave came shortly after another party member, Edmore Gomba, withdrew his candidacy for the upcoming August 23 harmonized elections to join ZANU PF.