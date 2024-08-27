Disqualified 2023 Presidential candidate and former ZANU PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is making a dangerous political move in trying to change the Constitution in order to remain in power beyond the constitutional term limit.

“It’s a divisive, dangerous and impetuous political move,” says Kasukuwere.

Commenting on the same issue prominent political analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya agrees with Kasukuwere says the move will expose discohesion within the ruling party.

“Third term succession politics in Zanu PF will expose serious elite discohesion, contradictions that can lead to critical authoritarian erosion,” he says.

According to Children of War Veterans Association this is a Zanu-pf 2017 repeat where G40 were conducting meetings plotting to move a motion for a female VP to replace ED.

“All is not well Gloves are off. 2030 will suffer great resistance & that motion against Gen is not going to work,” they say.

Zwnews