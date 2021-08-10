President Emmerson Mnangagwa says it is a shame when members of Zimbabwe Defence Forces take part in criminal activities, saying it taints the image of the force.

Mnangagwa’s sentiments come at the time some members of the country’s security forces have been implicated in criminal activities like armed robberies.

Addressing the nation during the Defence Forces Day currently underway at State House, Mnangagwa implores members of the uniformed force not to associate with criminal elements.

“Yours is a noble profession. You must therefore avoid association and acts that out to shame our security institutions. You should never ever be entangled in criminal situations.

“I exhort members of zdf to remain committed to duty, you must avoid acts and associations which put the ZDF into disrepute,” says Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, some members of Zimbabwe’s security have either been fingered criminal activities or in some instances allegedly give robbers guns and ammunition to use during robberies.

Zwnews