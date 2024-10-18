Israeli forces killed top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, in a major blow to the Iran-aligned group and a possible boon to flagging peace efforts.

“Today we have settled the score. Today evil has been dealt a blow but our task has still not been completed,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

“To the dear hostage families, I say: this is an important moment in the war. We will continue full force until all your loved ones, our loved ones, are home,” he added.

The Israeli military released drone footage it said showed the last moments of militant boss, caked in dust in a bombed-out house apparently severely wounded and attempting to throw a projectile at the camera.

Unverified graphic footage circulating on social media appeared to show a corpse roughly resembling Sinwar in a military tactical vest and headscarf with distinctive crooked teeth.

Israeli authorities said DNA and dental records analysis gleaned from the site and matched to records from Sinwar’s over 20 years in Israeli prisons proved his identity.

Hamas has yet to confirm his death.

President Joe Biden said US intelligence had aided Israel to locate senior Hamas leaders, calling it a “good day”.

Israel has had every right to eliminate the leadership and military structure of Hamas. Hamas is no longer capable of carrying out another October 7,” Biden said in a statement.

“There is now the opportunity for a ‘day after’ in Gaza without Hamas in power, and for a political settlement that provides a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” he added.

Sinwar was the architect of the October 7, 2023 attacks which killed around 1,100 Israelis – most of them civilians – and ensnared scores of hostages in a shock to Israeli security which has brought the region close to all-out war.

Iran’s other armed allies in the region including Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen joined the fight against Israel and the Islamic Republic itself has twice launched missile fusillades against the Jewish State.

The latest, on Oct.1, killed no Israelis and was repelled with US and Western aid. Israel has promised unspecified retaliation.

Sinwar succeeded Ismail Haniyeh – who was killed in a likely Israeli bombing of his guesthouse in Tehran in August – as the head of the group’s political bureau, making him its highest ranking leader and de facto chief.

Iran’s Supreme Leader this month blessed that attack as a justified act of resistance and emphasized the Islamic Republic’s support for armed allies in the region like Hamas which have been confronting Israel for over a year.

US officials cited by domestic media outlets have pointed to hardline positions adopted by Sinwar as well as by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as obstacles to a negotiated ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza.

More than 42,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel’s offensive so far according to Gaza’s health authorities, including 28 people in an Israeli strike on a shelter in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday.

Iran connection

Sinwar played a pivotal role in building Hamas’s strategic alliance with Iran, according to Israeli and Western military analysts and officials.

The bloody crackdown by Iran’s ally Syria starting in 2011 on militias and dissidents linked to the Muslim Brotherhood – the ideological movement from which Hamas hails – dented relation with Tehran which Sinwar helped repair.

Sinwar traveled to Iran on notable visit in 2012 in which he was photographed as part of a Hamas delegation in an audience with Khamenei and after which Hamas-Iran ties improved.

In footage released following Haniyeh’s assassination, Khamenei’s office depicted the slain leader introducing Sinwar as a veteran of Israel’s prisons.

Iran’s assistance, frequently cited by Sinwar, was instrumental in building Hamas’s military strength.

In a speech the same year, Sinwar confirmed that Qassem Soleimani, the late senior Iranian paramilitary general, had reached out to Hamas’s leadership and offered all means at Iran’s disposal to aid their cause.

The October 7 attack was a culmination of Hamas’ evolution under Sinwar’s guidance from an organization viewed by Israel as preoccupied with administering Gaza to a fearsome attacker dedicated to altering the security balance in the region.

Those enhanced capabilities enabled by its alliance with Iran were on display as Hamas fighters launched a complex attack by land, air and sea while overrunning military installations with the aid of drones.

