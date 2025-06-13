In a daring military move, Middle East regional superpower Israel has launched unprecedented attack on Iran, targeting the hub of nation’s nuclear facilities and senior military commanders, killing one high-profile one.

This plunges the volatile Middle East region into a fresh wave of uncertainty with the real risk of an escalation and a much wider regional war now breaking out.

•Nuclear facility: Operation Rising Lion struck Iran’s main enrichment facility in Natanz, nuclear scientists and “the heart of Iran’s ballistic missiles programme”, according to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

•Top commander killed: In the process Iranian state media reports say General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, was among those killed in the attacks.

•Zimbabwe Foreign Policy: Harare has good relations with Israel and Iran.

Newshawks