The entire chain of command of the Hezbollah is believed to have been killed together with their leader Hassan Nasrallah, reports.

It is reported that Nasrallah and the commanders were locked up in a strategy meeting when Israel struck with bunker piercing missiles.

Apparently, Israel has started bombing Yemen’s critical infrastructure including power plants and oil storage facilities in Hodeidah.

This means Israel is now bombing Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen all at the same time.

Online agencies