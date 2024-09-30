Political analyst Maximilian Lion says it is mind blogging that politicians make good promises only to change when they are in power.

He wonders if there is a monster that causes politicians to replace good intentions with bad ones once in power.

Lion writes:

I think there is a monster that terrifies elected governments into making policies that hurt their people.

I don’t understand how and why politicians can make good promises and change their minds once in power. It’s absurd.

Politicians who govern contrary to their promises, expose themselves as dishonest and incompetent.

Don’t they know how bad it looks and how people hate being lied to?

Politicians that tend to do well, hate going back on their promises and if they do, they explain why as well as apologising.

Politicians that fail, often have no credible plan. Their time in power is usually a disaster.

When in power, it’s impossible to fake competence, ethics and professionalism. Power does not change a leader, it reveals.