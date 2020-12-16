SOME AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS say they are deeply concerned by the growing number of unregulated betting activities that have risen as a result of lockdowns since the end of April 2020 and they are now saying all measures to be taken to combat the epidemic must be fully implemented. They recommended that African businesses should look at how things are done in Europe and other places like America where everything is virtually done in the comfort of your home.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday on the side-lines after a meeting held in Mombasa, East Africa, a Local Government official in charge of Climate Change and Tourism, Mr Abdula Hassan said the authorities would ensure that the public adhered to the requirements in the fight against the global pandemic.

He urged casino operators to put the welfare of their clients first and to avoid inviting huge numbers of people into their premises. As of Tuesday, 9,398 people had been infected with the coronavirus virus which causes Covid-19 after being tested in Zimbabwe. Of these patients, 8,297 survived but 274 died.

A total of 90 people living in the country were diagnosed with the disease on the same day when one died.

Should gaming premises be closed?

While health officials and some concerned members of the public support closure, businesspeople and economists say this is not good especially in Africa where there is high unemployment and a serious need to attract more investors. Those not supporting the idea say these companies should not close operations but instead look at good examples from abroad like the popular Online Casino Australia which has gained a lot of following from people who prefer to do things from the comfort of their homes. A BBC 2020 news report said there is a rise in online related gaming in Europe and African countries, but the continent is still a long way to catch up with the developed world.

According to different sources, the gaming industry employs more than 3 million people in different African countries and 10 million more are indirectly making a living from the industry. Given these numbers and the fact that the trend is on an upward trajectory due to mobile money and internet penetration, it goes without saying that regulation, not complete closure, is the most reasonable action to help both the businesses and local populations.

However, Mr Hassan thinks that people’s health and welfare should come first before money. Commenting about casino houses and Covid-19 infections in Africa he said:

“As leaders we are deeply concerned about the number of people being found with Covid-19 over the past three months. Governments reaffirm that the prescribed lockdown and curfew rules in different countries should continue.

“It should be noted that bars, night clubs, casinos and other entertainment venues such as sports betting are not supposed to be overcrowded,” he said.

He said the number of people attending events such as churches and weddings should be between 50 and 100.

“Police in different jurisdictions will ensure that these measures are implemented. It should be emphasized that in the event of non-compliance with the requirements of these rules, authorities will ensure that appropriate action is taken,” said Mr Hassan.

He added that as the Christmas holiday approaches, members of the public are encouraged to take precautions against Covid-19.

Many governments in Africa and the rest of the world have provided guidelines and support to entertainment venue operators so that they can remain open if they follow proper health and safety protocols.

This follows the rise of Covid-19 in casinos, betting shops, pubs, hotels and other recreational places where people have been gathering without following any steps to avoid overcrowding.

Foreign online gaming companies are setting base in the continent

The biggest and most popular gaming companies in Africa are mainly offshoots of businesses already established in Europe and Asia. These are managed and owned by leading international players which are recognized worldwide for their excellent gaming services. Most of these firms opened in early 2018 and in a short period of time have taken over the online gaming market in sub-Saharan Africa by providing unique gaming and online casino entertainment to customers.

The rise of online gaming

The 2020 lockdowns provide a big lesson to people in the continent that they should go online. One of the great benefits of this is the huge selection of games. There is opportunity to choose different things like Basketball, Tennis, Table Tennis, Cricket, Ice Hockey, Golf, Rugby, Baseball, Volleyball, Darts, MMA, Electronic Games, E-Sports and More.

The operators of these sites provide national and international matches for preliminary and live matches as well prematch and live matches. Football fans can predict the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Bundesliga and Italian Serie A. Most websites allow the customer to predict 11 different football matches selected by the operator for only three options (Home Win, Draw, Win Away). English football is very popular in the African continent among the youth and it is no surprise that most people prefer football than the other available options.

The way forward

Given what has been discussed above, going online is the only way forward. Many people fear that doing things virtually is difficult and does not have the feel and experience of entertainment places but the experience of similar facilities in Europe should help us to know that this is the right way to go. Most of these games have an easy-to-understand interface. This makes playing easier for new players and people who are not very comfortable with internet devices and technology. Long-term players and those who are very good with computers will be aware of their positions, but for new people will need a little help. This can be done via social media support groups or a small manual on the website to help newcomers get used to the application interface. A study carried out in Tanzania recently found out that a person who can read and write can take up to a week to be fully comfortable with a platform’s interface. This then tells us that the future for online casinos is bright, what people need to do right now is to stay safe and get into the game when the right facilities are in place. In other words, this is the best time to go virtual and avoid unnecessary inconveniences that are common in shops and crowded places.

