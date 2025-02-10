Bulawayo- Ireland has completed a 63-run victory over Zimbabwe on the final day in Bulawayo to secure their third successive Test match victory.

Zimbabwe resumed on 183-7 in a chase of 292 and ended up being dismissed for 228 as Ireland spinner Matthew Humphreys bagged a career-best 6-57, securing a maiden Test five-for in his third match.

Ireland lost their first seven games after being awarded Test status, including two against England at Lord’s, before beating Afghanistan by six wickets in the UAE last February and then recording a four-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in Belfast the following July.

This latest win was secured despite the side slipping to 31-5 on the opening day after electing to bat, with the top four all dismissed for single figures.

The tourists rallied to 260 all out in their first innings, thanks principally to Andy McBrine (90no) and Mark Adair (78), who shared a seventh-wicket stand of 127.

McBrine also added 51 with Lorcan Tucker (33) for the sixth wicket, while Zimbabwe’s former Northamptonshire seamer Blessing Muzarabani claimed figures of 7-58.

Muzarabani then scored 47 not out from the No 10 spot, putting on 67 for the final wicket with last man Trevor Gwandu to propel Zimbabwe to 267 and a first-innings lead of seven.

Half-centuries from Tucker (58) and Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie (66) led the visitors to 298 second time around, before Zimbabwe plummeted to 38-4 in the chase.

Wesley Madhevere (85), Brian Bennett (45) and Johnathan Campbell (33) kept the hosts afloat on a rain-affected fourth day – Madhevere and Bennett adding 65 for the fifth wicket before Madhevere and Campbell put on 56 for the seventh.

However, Humphreys dismissed each of those three players and when he bowled Madhevere with the new ball on the final morning to leave Zimbabwe nine down and still needing a further 74 runs, the game was all but over.

McBrine wrapped up the win for Ireland three overs later by bowling Richard Ngarava (14).

The sides will now meet in three one-day internationals, starting in Harare on Friday, before playing as many T20 internationals.

