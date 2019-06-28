Irate Mpofu Threatens To Beat Up Matutu In Front Of ED

As tempers continue to flare in the Zanu-PF camp, there was mayhem during a politburo meeting on Wednesday when former Home Affairs Minister and Zanu PF secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu exploded in anger and threatened to beat up Zanu PF deputy youth secretary Lewis Matutu in front of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The meeting was dominated by debate on alleged corruption scandals by top Zanu PF politicians, current and former government officials as well as associated business persons.

Mpofu was prominent in the list of those exposed.

Politburo sources who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com said :

“Mpofu was beside himself with anger,” said the source. “He threatened to beat up Lewis Matutu in particular. He actually said ‘I will beat you up with open fists. You are too small and young to point accusing fingers at me’. It was bad and at some point the whole auditorium watched in awe as he shouted.”

Tourism Minister Priscah Mupfumira into the mix.

“She was also very angry and shouted at Matutu as well as (youth league politburo secretary (Pupurai) Togarepi. They stood accused of pushing a factional agenda. “The only person who seemed to have been ready to defend himself and calmly so was (Minister in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office) Joram Gumbo. He seemed to have been happy that the accusations have been made public and wants to cleanse his name,” NewZimbabwe.com heard.

On Monday, Matutu led the Zanu PF youth league in “naming and shaming” Zanu PF loyalists they accused of sabotaging the economy.

The list included central bank governor John Mangudya who is now suing Matutu for defamation, shadowy businessman Wicknell Chivayo, artisanal miners leader Henrietta Rushwaya, among other prominent individuals.

-Agencies