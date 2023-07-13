Iran’s President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Zimbabwe this Thursday on a one-day state visit which is part of a three-nation African tour aimed at widening trade ties the African countries.

Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Kivit Mugejo said in a statement on Wednesday that the Iranian leader will hold bilateral talks with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade wishes to advise that the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Excellency (HE) Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, is scheduled to take a One-Day State Visit to the Republic of Zimbabwe on 13 July 2023.

“During the State Visit, HE Dr. Raisi is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with his counterpart and President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, HE Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

The Iranian leader come at the invitation of President Mnangagwa, through his re-engagement drive.

Raisi was in Kenya yesterday, were he held talks with his counterpart in that country William Ruto.